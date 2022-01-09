30-year-old woman shot Saturday afternoon in Perry St. apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman is recovering after she was shot inside an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Police said the woman was shot in the arm inside the complex just after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Perry Street.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

BPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.