33-year-old woman hospitalized following overnight Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old Buffalo woman Saturday.

Police say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. near Thatcher Avenue and Kensington Avenue. The woman was transported to Erie County Medical Center where she is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.