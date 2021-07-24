35-year-old Buffalo man taken to ECMC after overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in the Queen City.

Buffalo Police say the man was shot a little after 1 a.m. Saturday morning on the 3000 block of Bailey Avenue.

The 35-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.