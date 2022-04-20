BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a shooting on Weston Avenue.

A civilian vehicle came to Erie County Medical Center just after 1:15 p.m. with the 36-year-old passenger who had been hit by gunfire, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was declared dead at ECMC.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the first block of Weston Avenue near Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.