LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Newfane man accused of stealing a vehicle from Lockport Thursday morning sits behind bars awaiting arraignment.
New York State Police responded to a home on Birchwood Drive in Lockport at 6:29 a.m. after the resident’s vehicle had just been stolen, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.
Willie J. Brantley III was stopped while driving the stolen vehicle and arrested by investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff’s office working a vehicle theft detail in the 200 block of Beattie Avenue in Lockport.
Brantley is charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He sits in the Niagara County Jail waiting for centralized arraignement.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- 37-year-old driving stolen vehicle arrested on Beattie Avenue in Lockport
- Man charged with making terroristic threat following standoff in Genesee County
- Officials: Parole absconder had more than two kilograms of cocaine during arrest
- Amherst man charged following crash outside of City of Tonawanda convenience store
- Woman charged in connection with Wellsville parking lot stabbing