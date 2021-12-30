37-year-old driving stolen vehicle arrested on Beattie Avenue in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Newfane man accused of stealing a vehicle from Lockport Thursday morning sits behind bars awaiting arraignment.

New York State Police responded to a home on Birchwood Drive in Lockport at 6:29 a.m. after the resident’s vehicle had just been stolen, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

Willie J. Brantley III was stopped while driving the stolen vehicle and arrested by investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff’s office working a vehicle theft detail in the 200 block of Beattie Avenue in Lockport.

Brantley is charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He sits in the Niagara County Jail waiting for centralized arraignement.