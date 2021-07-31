37-year-old woman in critical condition after Friday hit and run on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in the hospital with multiple injuries after a hit and run on Bailey Avenue Friday afternoon.

The 37-year-old woman was hit on the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Police found her lying in the street with serious injuries. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The vehicle that hit the woman fled the scene, Buffalo Police are working to find out who was driving that vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.