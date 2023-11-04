BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested after a police pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle in Buffalo Friday night, New York State Police announced.

State troopers attempted a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee on East Delevan Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the driver of the car, Buffalo resident JaJuan J. Hunt, 19 failed to comply with the stop, leading to a pursuit. As the chase ensued, the Jeep hit multiple cars at the intersection of Parkside and Hertel Avenue before the car lost a wheel at Hertel and Wallace Avenue, police said.

In addition to Hunt, Dreon D. Jones, 18, and 20-year-old Kahill J. Reeves of Buffalo, as well as 19-year-old Kevin L. Tucker of Tonawanda, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hunt, as the driver of the allegedly stolen car, was also charged with unlawful fleeing and reckless endangerment.

Last May, Reeves pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he was arrested eight times over a 52-day stretch for incidents involving stolen vehicles.

Police say all four suspects fled on foot before being detained by Buffalo Police. NYSP alleges a loaded 9mm gun was recovered, for which none of the suspects had a pistol permit.

The four were taken to the Buffalo Holding Center to be arraigned.