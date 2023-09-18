BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were injured, two seriously, following an alleged hit-and-run in Niagara Falls on Sunday night, according to police.

Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Pierce Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, where around six people were involved in a dispute. Police said one of the people entered a 2011 Chevy Tahoe, pulled up into an alley to turn around and drove up on the sidewalk into the group.

Two of the four people who were injured, a 16-year-old male and a 52-year-old woman, were transported to ECMC with serious leg injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries but were not treated.

A 31-year-old woman has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, but has not yet been located. Anyone with information should call the Niagara Falls Police Department Traffic Office at 716-286-4563 or the complaint number at 716-286-4711.

Charges are pending in the case.