BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police slapped handcuffs on four people in connection to Thursday evening’s East Lovejoy Street 7-Eleven shooting.
A man was shot at the 1095 E Lovejoy St. convenience store just before 5 p.m., according to Buffalo Police.
The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is in stable condition.
A handgun that was involved has been recovered.
