BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after he was shot in Buffalo Thursday night.

The man was shot several times just before 9:30 p.m. near High Street and Maple Street, according to Buffalo Police.

He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.