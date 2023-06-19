NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Niagara Falls man was killed in a shooting on 18th Street on Monday morning, police said.

Police say they responded to the 2000 block of 18th near Niagara Street just before 11:15 a.m. The man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Criminal Investigation at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.