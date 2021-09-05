44-year-old Lockport woman in critical condition after early morning Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport woman is in critical condition after she was shot while inside a vehicle in the Queen City Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say it looks like the 44-year-old woman and 31-year-old Buffalo man were shot while sitting in their vehicle by someone in a different vehicle around the 100 block of Virginia Street.

The pair went to Buffalo General hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment around 3 a.m. The Lockport woman is listed in critical condition and the Buffalo man is stable.

BPD asks if you have information about the shooting to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.