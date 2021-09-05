BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport woman is in critical condition after she was shot while inside a vehicle in the Queen City Sunday morning.
Buffalo Police say it looks like the 44-year-old woman and 31-year-old Buffalo man were shot while sitting in their vehicle by someone in a different vehicle around the 100 block of Virginia Street.
The pair went to Buffalo General hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment around 3 a.m. The Lockport woman is listed in critical condition and the Buffalo man is stable.
BPD asks if you have information about the shooting to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- 44-year-old Lockport woman in critical condition after early morning Buffalo shooting
- Police investigating if street racing played a role in shooting of Amherst man in Buffalo
- 19-year-old admits to insurance fraud after vandalizing his own SUV
- Police: Man steals more than 100 packs of cigarettes from Tonawanda 7-Eleven
- Four people shot in Niagara Falls Thursday night; one victim arrested