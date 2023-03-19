BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a crash that occurred just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Buffalo man.

The incident happened on McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway. The 44-year-old was reportedly ejected from the vehicle he was a passenger in and was found dead at the scene. The 38-year-old Buffalo man who was driving the vehicle was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is being treated for multiple injuries.

The victim was a 44 year old passenger. We’re told they were ejected from the car. https://t.co/hsfyl0SlXD — Ali Touhey (@Ali2e) March 19, 2023

The vehicle was traveling north on McKinley Parkway, and investigators said possibly at a high speed. It left the road and hit several trees. The driver is reportedly facing charges and is in custody at the hospital.