BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a crash that occurred just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Buffalo man.
The incident happened on McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway. The 44-year-old was reportedly ejected from the vehicle he was a passenger in and was found dead at the scene. The 38-year-old Buffalo man who was driving the vehicle was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is being treated for multiple injuries.
The vehicle was traveling north on McKinley Parkway, and investigators said possibly at a high speed. It left the road and hit several trees. The driver is reportedly facing charges and is in custody at the hospital.