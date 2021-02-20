44-year-old man shot and killed on the 400 block of Niagara Street in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Niagara Falls tells us a 44-year-old was shot and killed today on Niagara Street.

Officials tell us Casey Frank, 44, of Niagara Falls, was killed on the 400 block of Niagara Street at 5:45 p.m. February 20.

We’re told an investigation is ongoing.

Police ask if you have any information to contact the Niagara Falls Police detectives at (716) 286-4553.

