45-year-old Buffalo man shot on Fillmore Avenue and taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old man from Buffalo was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after he was shot on Fillmore Avenue.
A Buffalo Police spokesperson said the man was shot on the 700 block of Fillmore Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
An ambulance took him to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where he’s listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
