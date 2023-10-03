BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was killed in an apparent shooting in Niagara Falls on Monday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Pine Avenue around 10:50 p.m. and found an unresponsive 47-year-old man sitting in a truck. After first responders began to render aid, it was determined the man had been shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and say the shooting may have occurred as early as 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Falls police at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.