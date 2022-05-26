BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a man was shot on Minnesota Avenue Wednesday night.

Just after 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the arm while inside a home, Buffalo Police said.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.