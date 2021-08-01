49-year-old woman dead after hit and run early Sunday morning on Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 49-year-old woman is dead after a hit and run on Walden Avenue near Genesee Street Sunday early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the 49-year-old pedestrian was hit on the 100 block of Walden Avenue just before 3 a.m.

She was rushed to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for treatment where she was declared dead.

Buffalo Police ask if anyone has information about the hit and run to text or call or the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

This comes just days after a 37-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a hit and run on the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue Friday afternoon.