5 charged in Jamestown meth seizure

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people have been charged with drug crimes related to a large crystal meth seizure in Jamestown.

On Tuesday, multiple agencies made their way to 12 Bishop St., where they were attempting to locate Camille Lopez.

Lopez, who was wanted on an outstanding federal warrant, was located there.

Along with her, police say they found several other people, more than half a pound of meth, paraphernalia and about $1,500 in cash.

Here is the list of people who were arrested, and what they were charged with: