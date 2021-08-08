50-year-old Uber driver shot inside vehicle on East Side Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 50-year-old woman was shot inside her vehicle while working as an Uber driver Saturday night off Bailey Avenue.

The woman was shot while in her vehicle near West Shore Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police ask if you have information about the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.