59-year-old Buffalo man shot Friday night on Moselle Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 59-year-old Buffalo man is recovering from a gunshot to the leg after a Friday night shooting on Moselle Street.

Buffalo Police say the 59-year-old was shot just before midnight on the 300 block of Moselle Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

BPD asks if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.