61-year-old Niagara Falls man found dead in pickup truck with apparent gunshot wounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Niagara Falls man was found dead in his pickup truck Saturday morning with apparent gunshot wounds.

Niagara Falls Police found the man during a welfare check just after 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. The man was identified as Marty Kick of Niagara Falls.

The incident is under investigation and police say no arrest have been made.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.