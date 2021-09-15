61-year-old Williamsville man arrested on child pornography charge

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Williamsville man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography by a criminal complaint.

The United States Attorney’s office says Christopher Robbins was allegedly part of a Kik instant messenger group where photos and videos of child porn were digitally exchanged. An officer with the FBI Milwaukee field office gained access to the group and identified Robbins, who allegedly went by the screen name “winesnob1223” on the instant messenger, as receiving and distributing images of child porn.

On July 2, 2020, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Robbins’ Williamsville home that turned up child pornography on the 61-year-old’s cellphone, according to the USAO. Several electronics were also seized from the man’s home.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.