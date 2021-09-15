61-year-old Williamsville man arrested on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Williamsville man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography by a criminal complaint.
The United States Attorney’s office says Christopher Robbins was allegedly part of a Kik instant messenger group where photos and videos of child porn were digitally exchanged. An officer with the FBI Milwaukee field office gained access to the group and identified Robbins, who allegedly went by the screen name “winesnob1223” on the instant messenger, as receiving and distributing images of child porn.
On July 2, 2020, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Robbins’ Williamsville home that turned up child pornography on the 61-year-old’s cellphone, according to the USAO. Several electronics were also seized from the man’s home.
If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
