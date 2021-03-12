665 pounds of marijuana worth over $1.3 million seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 665 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility on Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers found the marijuana after a further inspection of a commercial shipment manifested as “empty plastic bottles.”

After a non-intrusive examination followed by a canine search alerted officers to cardboard boxes inside of the truck carrying the shipment.

Yesterday, CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo, NY Cargo Facility (Peace Bridge) discovered another “million dollars” in marijuana. Learn More: https://t.co/YMjckMozBR pic.twitter.com/Bex0eMeIIl — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) March 12, 2021 U.S. Customs and Border Protection Buffalo

CBP says a physical inspection turned up marijuana inside vacuum-sealed bags, valued at a street value of over $1.3 million.

Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said the successful seizure was thanks to dedicated and vigilant CBP officers.

“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great Nation. I am fortunate to work alongside such a talented group of individuals.” Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone