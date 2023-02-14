BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An initiative conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service resulted in the arrests of 92 fugitives in the Buffalo area throughout the month of January, the Marshals Service announced in a Tuesday release.

The 30-day initiative called Operation North Star II (ONS II) was a national high-impact fugitive apprehension undertaking by the Marshals “aimed at combating violent crime in 10

cities with a significant number of homicides and shootings.” In all, ONS II resulted in the arrest of 833 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders and self-identified gang members across the U.S. The 10 locations involved alongside Buffalo were:

– Albuquerque, N.M

– Cleveland

– Columbus, Ohio

– Detroit

– Jackson, Miss.

– Kansas City, Mo.

– Milwaukee

– Oakland, Calif.

– Puerto Rico

In Buffalo, the 92 fugitives arrested included three for homicide charges, four for sex offenses, and 20 for assault charges. The operation closed a total of 110 warrants and resulted in the seizure of nine firearms, over 400 rounds of ammunition and more than 14 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

“This initiative focused on violent offenders causing harm in our community. Members of the

Buffalo Police Department and other agencies assisted the Marshals service in taking these violent offenders off the streets. I thank the Marshals service for their continued partnership and dedication to Buffalo,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Among those apprehended in Buffalo was 18-year-old Shamere Kidd, who was wanted by the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit on rape, incest with a minor and forcible touching of a minor charges. Officials say after receiving information that Kidd may have fled to Buffalo, the teen was later taken into custody exiting a residence.

Additionally, 19-year-old Dennis Parson was arrested on murder and weapons charges after allegedly shooting a victim multiple times in the head inside a vehicle. Officials say Parson was located in a Buffalo hotel and arrested.

“The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement

and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director

Ronald Davis. “The success of Operation North Star II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims.”

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

