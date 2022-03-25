TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WIVB) — A former Town of Tonawanda police dispatch supervisor has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three female town employees, off-duty, not at police headquarters.

Brett Rider, 48, has admitted to two counts of attempted rape and one count of sex abuse. Prosecutors say he’s also admitted to sexual harassment while on duty over the course of several years. The most recent sex assault was in 2019.

Rider pleaded guilty to the charges Thursday. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the victims were satisfied with the plea deal.

“The victims wanted closure they didn’t want to have to go through a long and rather embarrassing trial so they were fully satisfied with this result right here,” Flynn said.

Town officials say once they learned about any allegation against Rider in 2020, he was removed and fired.

“I think the town was relieved to put this matter behind them for the time being Mr. Rider was a bad actor and he needed to be dealt with,” said Michael Kooshoian, the attorney for the Town of Tonawanda.

Kooshoian says he cannot comment on whether any changes to policy or procedures were made in reaction to this case, saying those discussions are private and would’ve happened in town board executive sessions. He says the town’s sexual harassment policy was updated in 2019, but not in reaction to this criminal case and that, there is annual sexual harassment training that employees have to take.

Kooshoian and Flynn say there are proper protocols in place to hopefully make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“I have no doubt that this is not happening and will not happen again,” Flynn said.

But, a civil lawsuit filed last year against the Town of Tonawanda Police Department and Rider raises numerous questions about Rider’s alleged conduct and whether town officials were negligent. The lawsuit says Rider constantly sexually harassed female employees for years. The suit claims those complaints were reported to police higher-ups but the complaints went nowhere.

“Defendant Rider ruined Plaintiff Murphy’s career. Defendant permitted Defendant Rider’s reign of terror for his approximately 18 years of employment. Countless women were affected by Defendents’ callous indifference and lack of remedial measures,” the lawsuit says, “Plaintiff Murphy again complained about Defendant Rider’s sexual harassment in 2017 to then-Assistant Police Chief Stauffiger. Plaintiff Murphy was working midnights with Defendant Rider at this time.”

In court papers, attorneys for TTPD deny all allegations.

Kat McCulle and Lindy Korn, the attorneys who represent Jennifer Murphy and Valerie Hickok, the former dispatch employees said in a statement:

“We are proud to represent (the plaintiffs) they are upstanding, not bystanders, we want to make sure this happens to nobody else, this hostile work experience.”

Flynn says it is expected that Rider will be sentenced to 10 years in state prison when he’s sentenced in May.

On Friday, News 4 attempted to make contact with Rider’s attorney, Jessica Kulpit, but we did not hear back.