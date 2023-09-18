BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his role in a 2022 double shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza and a 16-year-old offender unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue through a window at around 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2022. Once inside, the juvenile, who was 15 at the time of the crime, intentionally shot two teenagers with an illegal gun.

A 17-year-old girl, who was not identified due to her age, died at the scene and a 19-year-old male was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Manirakiza pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in June of this year.

The 16-year-old offender pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder last October and is currently serving 12 years to life in prison.