Adult, two teenagers charged for November stabbing of Niagara Falls man

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two teenagers and one adult were charged Tuesday for the November stabbing death of 52-year-old  Kenneth Walaszek in Niagara Falls.

Tramaine Sanchez,24, and an unnamed teenager were charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of conspiracy in the second degree. Both are being held at the Niagara County Jail.

The other teen involved was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count
of conspiracy. The three are set to return to court on March 9.

