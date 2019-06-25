Akron man charged with possession of child pornography after criminal complaint

An Akron man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, the FBI received a call in March from the mother of two girls who says she found child pornography on a laptop owned by her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Joshua Schohn.

In the complaint, the mother also said Schohn took nude videos of her daughters, who were eight and six years old at the time.

Schohn was arrested by State Police and charged with assault and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

During the investigation, investigators say his laptop contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Other videos on the laptop were produced by Schohn during a visit to a water park in Erie, Pennsylvania in the presence of the daughters, according to officials.

He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 3.

The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.