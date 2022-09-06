AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police found guns and drugs in the vehicle of an Akron man who crashed his vehicle while allegedly under the influence.

Troopers responded to an accident on South Newstead Road on August 31. After speaking with 33-year-old Justin J. Blasko, it became clear he was showing signs of impairment, according to NYSP.

High-capacity magazines, a large amount of ammunition, narcotics and a Rock River Arms assault rifle were found in Blasko’s vehicle. He was cuffed and taken to SP Clarence for evaluation by an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert.

Blasko was arraigned in the Town of Newstead Court for driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The 33-year-old sits behind bars at the Erie County Holding Center.