BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron man will spend the next 30 years behind bars on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday.

Authorities say that in March 2019, a mother of two girls said she found child pornography, including videos of her two daughters, on the laptop of her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Joshua Schohn. The daughters were eight and six years old at the time.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the laptop contained more than 5,000 photos and videos of child pornography. In addition, investigators found that Schohn had produced child pornography involving the two daughters during a trip to a water park in Erie, Penn. in October 2018.

Schohn admitted that he had been collecting child pornography for five years. He was charged with two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

After the 30 years in prison, he will also serve 20 years of supervised release.