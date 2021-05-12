Albion man arrested after allegedly stabbing two step children

by: WROC Staff

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — An Albion man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his two stepchildren.

According to the Albion Police Department, Isaiah Alexander was arrested on Wednesday and charged with:

  • One count of attempted murder
  • Two counts of first-degree assault
  • One count of first degree attempted assault
  • One count of endangering the welfare of a child

According to APD, officers and troopers with the New York State Police responded to Oak Orchard Estates Mobile Home Park for the report of a stabbing.

In a statement, police say Alexander “allegedly stabbed a 17 year old male in the upper chest area. While attempting to prevent further injury to the 17 year old male, a 20 year old female suffered a severe laceration to her hand.”

Additional charges may be forthcoming. Alexander was remanded to Orleans County Jail on $50,000 Cash, $100,000 Bond or $200,000 Partially Secured Bond.

