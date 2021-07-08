Albion man indicted on distribution and possession of child pornography charges

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spencer Hart, 37, of Albion has been indicted on distribution and possession of child pornography charges.

The United States Attorney’s office says, Hart allegedly distributed the child porn in March and June of 2020. The indictment reveals the Albion man was in possession of a hard drive with images of a prepubescent minor under the age of 12 on July 16, 2020.

He’s been indicted on three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Hart has a previous conviction involving possession of child pornography.

Spencer Hart faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, including a $250,000 fine.