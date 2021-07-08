Albion man indicted on distribution and possession of child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spencer Hart, 37, of Albion has been indicted on distribution and possession of child pornography charges.
The United States Attorney’s office says, Hart allegedly distributed the child porn in March and June of 2020. The indictment reveals the Albion man was in possession of a hard drive with images of a prepubescent minor under the age of 12 on July 16, 2020.
He’s been indicted on three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Hart has a previous conviction involving possession of child pornography.
Spencer Hart faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years, including a $250,000 fine.
