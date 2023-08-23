BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man with a prior child pornography-related conviction was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing roughly 600 images of child porn, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Spencer Hart, 39, was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and having a prior conviction under the laws of any state relating to the possession or receipt of child pornography.

Officials said that on July 16, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Hart’s residence that uncovered child pornography on a computer belonging to him. Hart possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, some of which included prepubescent minors and depicted violence against children.

He also admitted to distributing child porn through a peer-to-peer software program the month before, according to officials.

Hart’s first child pornography-related conviction stems from October 2018, when he was charged with attempted possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child.