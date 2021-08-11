Alden man pleads guilty after downloading violent child pornography

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Alden man has pleaded guilty to one possession of child pornography charge after downloading violent images of child porn from the dark web.

The United States Attorney’s office says Brandon Kidder downloaded and stored images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone. He downloaded the content from a “dark website” featuring “Hurtcore” violent child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at Kidder’s home by the FBI. Investigators seized multiple devices, including media storage devices. 600 images and videos of child pornography were found on these devices including images that portrayed prepubescent minors, or minors under the age of 12 and depictions of violence.

Brandon Kidder will be back in court for sentencing on December 17.