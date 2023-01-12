BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Alexander man was sentenced to serve time behind bars after being convicted on child pornography and firearm charges, according to the United States Attorney.

Christopher Brown was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison after being convicted of distribution of child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 17, 2017, authorities say Brown concealed a camera inside a bathroom for the purpose of recording a video of a naked minor. According to authorities, on April 5, 2020, Brown utilized a peer-to-peer network on the internet to download and distribute a file containing a video of child phonography depicting a prepubescent female.

On July 17, 2020, investigators conducted a search warrant at Brown’s residence where a number of electronic devices, including a computer and a DVD containing a video recording of a minor victim, were seized.

Authorities say approximately 550 images and 100 videos of child phonography were recovered from the seized devices. Authorities say five firearms were also discovered during the search.

In Oct. 2001, Brown was convicted of a felony charge in Genesee County Court and is illegally prohibited from possessing a firearm.