Allegany County man charged in drug death investigation

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police have arrested a man they say provided a fatal dose of what they referred to as “heroin/fentanyl” to someone else.

The death that led to Michael Perkins’ arrest occurred in the Town of Bolivar this past Tuesday.

Perkins, 38, was subsequently charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminally negligent homicide the following Friday.

After his arraignment in Town of Friendship Court, Perkins was sent to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail.

