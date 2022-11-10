AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man is facing a host of charges following a hostage situation and after he menaced police with a firearm, according to New York State Troopers.
Police say just before 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to a home on Findlay Road in the town of Centerville for a domestic dispute. There, troopers attempted to make contact with 39-year-old Jacob McCowen, where he allegedly menaced them with a firearm and then barricaded himself inside with other occupants.
The incident lasted until 6:25 a.m. Thursday, when he attempted to leave the residence and was taken into custody. Several firearms and possible explosive devices were found in the residence.
He was charged with the following:
- 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon – loaded firearm
- 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon – 5 or more firearms
- 5 counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon – assault rifle
- criminal possession of stolen property
- endangering the welfare of a child
- 2 counts of menacing
- 26 counts of unlawful possession of ammunition feeding devices
- 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon
- obstructing governmental administration
He was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail.
