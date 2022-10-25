CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Clarksville pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree manslaughter in the 2019 death of his father and second degree murder in the death of his mother, according to Allegany Court.

William Larson, Jr.’s plea covers all pending matters. A hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled for Jan. 17, according to the court.

Larson, Jr. was arrested by State Troopers after William Larson, Sr. and Lisa Larson were found dead in their home. Larson, Jr. was 17 years old when he killed his parents.