BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who allegedly shot a customer at a Cheektowaga Dollar General in 2017 and was charged for assaulting an Erie County Holding Center deputy, has now been charged with criminal mischief as well, after allegedly damaging a Sheriff’s office vehicle while en route to Erie County Court.

According to the DA’s office, Travis Green, 33, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony. Green allegedly damaged the rear seat of a Sheriff’s office vehicle Monday, tearing the cushion as he was being transported from the holding center to the court.

The DA’s office reported the incident caused about $1,400 in property damage.

Green is scheduled to return to court on April 26 at 9:30 a.m. He faces a maximum of four years in prison if convicted on the criminal mischief charge. Bail for the criminal mischief charge was set at $1, as Green has been held without bail since his November 2017 arrest. He was arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds from an assault rifle and shooting a customer at the Union Road Dollar General in Cheektowaga.

Green was indicted on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, Class B violent felonies, as well as one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D felony.

He was remanded to a state mental health facility after he was found incompetent to stand trial in December 2019, but was deemed competent to proceed in March 2022. A jury trial for the alleged shooting is scheduled for Sept. 26 and Green remains held without bail.

Green’s third pending case is a result of an incident that occurred shortly after his arrest. On Nov. 14, 2017, Green was accused of wrapping his bed sheet around his cell bars to prevent the gate from opening properly. When a deputy removed the sheet, Green allegedly punched the deputy through a small partition in the gate. Green was arraigned on one count of assault in the second degree, a Class D felony. A return court date for the alleged assault has not yet been scheduled.