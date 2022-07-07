BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to injuring two in a July 2021 shooting on Allen Street.

29-year-old Jose A. Castillo of Buffalo pleaded to one count of attempted assault in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree, all violent felonies.

On July 8, 2021, Castillo fired multiple shots at two victims, who were walking on Allen Street, with an illegal firearm, police said. Both victims were transported to ECMC by ambulance where they were treated for their injuries. Castillo fled the scene by bicycle and was arrested a week later.

Castillo will be sentenced on Aug. 12 and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is currently being held without bail.