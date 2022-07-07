AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple from Amherst was arrested Wednesday following a several-months-long investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Franklin Richards, 40, and Toya Richards, 43, were reportedly taken into custody following a traffic stop after leaving their residence. Following their arrests, a search warrant was executed at their Amherst residence.

Deputies and detectives reportedly recovered three kilos of cocaine, one kilo of fentanyl, ½ kilo of methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as a large amount of packing materials, mixing substances and other drug paraphernalia.

The Richards were each charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (8+ ounces of a narcotic), a Class A felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the second degree, a Class B felony

Criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a Class B felony

Criminal possession of a narcotic, a Class B felony

Three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor

According to the Sheriff’s office, Toya Richards was arraigned and released Wednesday after posting $200,000 bail. Franklin Richards was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail on a U.S. Marshall detainer.