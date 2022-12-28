AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Wednesday morning in Amherst Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Amherst Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Thistle Lea just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. Om Samant is accused of beating and stabbing his mother, 58, to death inside their home.

The woman was found dead at the scene.

Samant is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 4 for a felony hearing, where he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He was held without bail.