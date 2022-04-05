ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old Amherst man was arrested following a domestic incident at St. Bonaventure University over the weekend, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Liam M. Collins was found to have injured another person and damaged their property during the incident. He was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Sunday morning.

Collins was charged with harassment, reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief. He was released and is due back in court at a later date.