Amherst man facing felony gun charges after he’s found with over a dozen illegal firearms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason P. Sciabarrasi, 43, of Amherst if facing felony gun charges.

Sciabarrasi was arraigned Wednesday morning in Amherst Town Court on one count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count second-degree of Menacing.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says in the afternoon of September 13, 2021, the 43-year-old allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman, forced her to put other handguns into plastic bags and move the weapons to the basement of his home.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Sciabarrasi’s home on September 21, 2021, and supposedly recovered twelve illegal handguns, an illegal assault rifle and ammunition. Sciabarrasi didn’t have a pistol permit, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, and was arrested.

Jason P. Sciabarrasi will be back in court on Monday, September 27, at 9:00 a.m. for a felony hearing.

Sciabarrasi is being held on $25,000 bail.

If convicted on all charges, the man could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

