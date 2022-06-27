AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old man from the Town of Amherst was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday, on an indictment charging him with manslaughter, after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend earlier this year.

Kirk Bielanin is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Diane Bird, once in the chest. Bird, 60, died at the scene. The alleged incident took place in Bird’s home in the late hours of May 30 or early hours of May 31.

Bielanin was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, and one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony.

He was reportedly arraigned in Amherst Town Court on one manslaughter charge earlier this month, as well.

If convicted, Bielanin faces up to 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on July 11 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held without bail.