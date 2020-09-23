Amherst man pleads guilty to embezzling over $500,000 from employer

(WIVB) – A former bookkeeper at a Town of Amherst business has admitted to embezzling over half a million dollars from his employer.

Thomas Kiely, 62, of Amherst, pleaded guilty to third degree grand larceny and first degree offering a false instrument for filing.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Kiely admitted that while working for industrial equipment supplier Kinequip, Inc., he sent checks totaling $578,354.34 on behalf of the business to a phantom company, of which he was the sole owner.

Kiely also admitted to falsifying his tax returns.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 21.

As part of his guilty plea, Kiely must pay full restitution, including half of the total amount before or on his sentencing date.