Amherst PD looking for two men after woman’s purse is forcibly snatched in Walmart parking lot

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are searching for two men that snatched a purse from a woman at the Sheridan Drive Walmart Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman’s purse was forcibly stolen from her while she was in the 3290 Sheridan Drive Walmart parking lot around 4:30 p.m.

Amherst Police describe the two men as “males, black, in their mid 20’s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and one was wearing a red hat.”

The two suspects left the scene in a gray four-door sedan that’s been previously reported as stolen in Buffalo.

Authorities say there’s been a string of similar crimes committed in the area recently. They recommend you bring only what you need to the store and don’t leave your bag unattended.

If you have any information about this incident, the police ask you to call the Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.