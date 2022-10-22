AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale.
Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for sale from the department.
If you are a victim of a scam, contact your local police department.
