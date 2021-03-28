Amherst Police investigating another purse snatching at Amherst Walmart

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a second purse-snatching that happened this weekend at the Sheridan Drive Walmart.

Police say a customer’s purse was snatched around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday while they were in the 3290 Sheridan Drive parking lot.

Authorities describe the suspect as a “male, black, believed to be in his 20’s, approximately 6’ tall with a thin build.” He left the scene in a red SUV.

This incident comes after a woman’s purse was snatched in the same Walmart parking lot Saturday night.

We’re told there’s been a string of five similar incidents in area parking lots.

If you have information about any of these incidents, the police ask you to call the Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

